Virtual school explodes achievement gap -- Jason Pertzborn

At this point, we need to move forward for the children of this community.
I have friends and relatives who teach in districts that are currently open. They know it isn’t perfect, but they are not angry and questioning what they are trying to do. It has been safe and effective.
If we truly believed in equity, we would be getting back. The top doctors everyone wanted to listen to have now spoken, so it makes no sense that folks are turning on them now just because they don’t like the message. It is based on a lot of science and data.
I am a teacher at a local high school. So understand that when I say we need to be back, I am doing it knowing I will be one of them. The kids need us, and I am ready.
It's time to save our children. Virtual school is exploding the achievement gap.
Jason Pertzborn, Middleton
Concerned about COVID-19?
Sign up now to get the most recent coronavirus headlines and other important local and national news sent to your email inbox daily.