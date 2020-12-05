Virtual learning isn't home schooling -- Stacy Anderson

I've heard several peers say "we’re all homes-schooled now," which is inaccurate. Like many kids in Dane County, I am doing school from home now. Unlike most students, this is nothing new for me. I will graduate from high school this spring after proudly being home-schooled for 13 years.
For those who don’t know much about home schooling, basically your parents are your teachers. You have a lot of flexibility. The curriculum that isn’t working is replaced, and kids learn in a way that is right for them. Sound like distance learning? Not at all. You see, online schooling is not home schooling. So please quit calling it that.
God gives the primary responsibility of teaching children to their parents. For most of history, this pattern has been followed. Public school is actually a relatively new invention. Many parents recognize that teaching children is their responsibility. While some educate their children at home, others choose to send their children to public or private school and maintain an active role in their education.
Please don’t discount home schooling as "not your thing," because the truth is you haven’t tried it.
Stacy Anderson, Oregon
