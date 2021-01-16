 Skip to main content
Virtual is more work for teachers -- Cathy Pearson
Recently, I have heard that some people think the reason teachers don’t want to go back to school in person is because we have such a “cushy” job.

Before the pandemic, my amazing team at Toki Middle School in Madison would plan on Mondays from 3-4 p.m., or maybe 4:30 p.m. at the latest. This year, my team plans three days a week, an hour or more each time. We do this because we want our lessons to be engaging yet rigorous.

We design slides that can be edited so we can see where students need support. We use Pear Deck and Jamboard, two extensions that stimulate discussion online. In addition, we are meeting for three or more hours on Wednesdays. When we are not in a meeting, we are teaching, letting our souls shine through the screen so that the students know we care about them.

When we are not meeting or teaching, we are grading assignments with much more emphasis on helping students grow through comments on assignments, using an extension called Mote to give verbal feedback, and office hours from 2-2:45 p.m., four days a week.

In many ways, teaching virtually is even more work for even less respect.

Cathy Pearson, Madison

