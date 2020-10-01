 Skip to main content
Violence Prevention Unit won't work -- Randy Zink
To address shootings, Madison's mayor and Dane County's executive are proposing to spend $250,000 for a Violence Prevention Unit. How about $250,000 for a task force that identifies and tracks down these young thugs who are shooting up our neighborhoods.

Instead, the mayor and county executive want to give the kids a hug, tell them to put their guns back in their pockets, and to play nice with others. It's a good thing schools are virtual so that these same kids can't roam the halls armed.

At least the schools would be somewhat safe with the assigned Madison police officer -- wait -- they've been removed the schools.

Randy Zink, Madison

