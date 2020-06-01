Violence marred peaceful memorial -- Joan Duerst

In the midst of sickness and death caused by this pandemic, we saw the murder of George Floyd by those we had entrusted to be peace keepers in our world.

Thousands of Madisonians participated in a memorial for Floyd in Downtown Madison on Saturday. At the memorial, people of all ages and ethnicities brought the love they have been learning to practice through this pandemic. They made way for each other, handed out bottles of water, handed out masks, and brought their whole selves to remember Floyd and to pour out blessings and healing to the whole world.

Shortly after the peaceful memorial, destruction began on State Street. We saw the blessing turn into violence. Perhaps the people promoting violence on Madison were too young to realize that State Street is a sacred space where generations have protested injustice and war.

Perhaps those who chose to destroy a building that bears the name “Goodman” didn’t know that the same Goodman name is on places that promote belonging and growth for all of our people -- the Goodman Library, the Goodman neighborhood pool, the Goodman Center and more.

Joan Duerst, Madison