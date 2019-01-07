President Donald Trump said if the Democrats were elected in the midterm elections, "They will overturn everything that we've done, and they will do it quickly and violently. And violently."
President Trump has shut down the government, and he blames Democrats. No violence yet.
Just wait until the end of January, when the Supplemental Nutrition Assistance Program runs out of money.
People will become hungry. People’s children will become malnourished. Hungry people get desperate. Desperate people riot.
And Trump gets the violence he has wanted all along.
Of course, he will blame the Democrats. He will not acknowledge that he and his Republican cronies in Congress had to starve hundreds of thousands of American citizens to get the violence that Trump predicted.
Why would he want such violence? He may believe it is the best excuse for him to declare martial law -- and then run this country as he always wanted.
He has certainly said and believed stranger things while in office.
Jay Toser, Middleton