Kathleen Vinehout is my choice for Wisconsin governor.
She’s been my senator in the 31st Senate District and has consistently impressed me with her intelligence, stamina and willingness to connect with people in every forum. From rural Wisconsin, Vinehout is familiar with issues of concern to the broadest spectrum of Wisconsinites. Among those issues:
We need relief from the uncertainty Republicans have handed us over access to affordable and quality health care for people, rather than for profiteers.
We need to invest in education for all people for our state's future growth.
We need to protect our natural resources. Pure water, fresh air and a living landscape are essential for our people to prosper and continue to prosper.
We need our governor and statehouse in Madison to be responsible and accountable to all the people of Wisconsin, not wealthy donors from outside our state or those who have no idea how to balance the average Wisconsinite's household budget.
We need a governor who can write a budget that will serve the majority of people in our state. Vinehout did that as a state senator. She wrote four alternative budgets to highlight how the current governor's priorities could have been rearranged.
Vinehout has developed a clear and detailed set of policies about these problems and many others, and she's promoted these solutions vigorously during her tenure in the state senate. As governor, she'll work for the people of Wisconsin.
Michelle Maslowski, Ettrick