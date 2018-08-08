State Sen. Kathleen Vinehout is uniquely qualified to be governor of Wisconsin. As a farmer, she understands the plight of our Wisconsin farmers who are being hurt by Trump’s tariff wars, and the need for road improvements in rural areas.
Trained in public health, Vinehout has great understanding of the need for adequate health care for everyone. As a state senator for three terms, she has a profound understanding of the state budget, which determines how the state will spend your tax money. She has proposed an alternative budget “for the people” each time to show how programs could be financed to support all of Wisconsin’s people — rather then favoring corporations and the wealthy.
Sen. Vinehout may not be tops in funds, but she is tops in qualifications.
Joan D. Kemble, Madison