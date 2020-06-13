Vilifying police may help Trump win -- Merrilee Pickett

I like Mozart and Bob Dylan, bratwursts and vegetarian meals.

I abhor the actions and inaction of the Minneapolis police, and I am saddened by the State Street destruction in Madison. I am angry about those abused or killed by police, and feel angry and sad for Madison police officers who have been injured and threatened during the protests (and before the protests.)

It is wrong to judge a group of people by the behavior of a few: protesters (of which I have been one), people of faiths different from mine, races, sexual orientations, and even police officers. It is a painful time for people of color, and a painful time for police.

The silence of not acknowledging the challenging, dangerous and good work done by Madison police officers is deafening. They deserve more respect from city officials, community leaders, printed media and local TV stations.

Perhaps I'll be called insensitive or naive, or racist. I write because I fear another four years of President Donald Trump is possible if people continue to vilify all police, demand that our jails be emptied, shout down and threaten anyone who disagrees, and cause disruption during a very, very disruptive pandemic.

Merrilee Pickett, Madison