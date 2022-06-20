 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
LETTER TO THE EDITOR

Vileness is root cause of violence -- Pastor Thomas K. Dunbar Jr.

What is the cause of the massive shootings in America? Will the removal of all weapons stop the violence? No.

I believe the problem is spiritual.

In Psalm 12:8, King David states, “The wicked prowl on every side, when vileness is exalted among the sons of men.”

What is the vileness in our land?

Genesis 2:24 says, “A man shall leave his father and mother and be joined to his wife and they shall become one flesh.”

Are we honoring God by allowing same-sex marriage?

Read the Bible. The Bible tells us we are sinners and will be judged by our actions -- that includes our vileness.

When we start honoring God, the massive shootings will stop.

Pastor Thomas K. Dunbar Jr., Baraboo 

