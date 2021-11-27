Vigilantism often ends in disaster -- David Koene

If rioting is going on, stay home. Don’t deputize yourself a “hero” for a battle you aren’t trained to fight. In your home, you can defend yourself with deadly force. But even there you can’t shoot a burglar going out the window with a TV. His life is worth more than your stuff.

If you hear gunfire in public, flee. Even if you’re armed, you should run away from the danger, not toward it. Do not try to disarm the assailant with your gun or your skateboard or your karate moves. If you can’t get away, hide. Only use your gun if you are cornered and can’t save your life any other way. In an emergency, grab your phone, not your gun.