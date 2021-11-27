 Skip to main content

You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
Vigilantism often ends in disaster -- David Koene
0 comments

Vigilantism often ends in disaster -- David Koene

  • 0

Follow along as State Journal cartoonist Phil Hands draws a cartoon about the Green Bay Packers' unvaccinated quarterback testing positive for COVID-19

Vigilantism saved the day on United 93 during the Sept. 11 attackes. But in virtually every other case, it’s a disaster.

If rioting is going on, stay home. Don’t deputize yourself a “hero” for a battle you aren’t trained to fight. In your home, you can defend yourself with deadly force. But even there you can’t shoot a burglar going out the window with a TV. His life is worth more than your stuff.

If you hear gunfire in public, flee. Even if you’re armed, you should run away from the danger, not toward it. Do not try to disarm the assailant with your gun or your skateboard or your karate moves. If you can’t get away, hide. Only use your gun if you are cornered and can’t save your life any other way. In an emergency, grab your phone, not your gun.

David Koene, Madison

0 comments

Tags

Catch the latest in Opinion

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Badger Sports

Breaking News

Crime

Politics