Victims shouldn't pay restitution -- Sidney R. Waldorf

A lot of people are talking about restitution to Blacks and Indigenous people, and trying to make up for past sins. I think it should not be considered, because victims should not be asked to make restitution to victims.
Yes, these groups have been mistreated. But the melting pot that we have here in America has been an equal opportunity victimizer. The German immigrants were initially asked to sign an oath of allegiance, and German Americans were mistreated during World War I and II. Our Japanese citizens were interred in camps. The Chinese were brought to America to be worked to death on the railroad and the Panama Canal.
Not a good word was heard about the Irish or the Italians when they first stepped foot on our shores. Jews have often had to watch their backs, and even today shootings target synagogues. Plus, remember Franklin Roosevelt turned a boatload of them away ahead of World War II. Add to this the mistreatment of the LGBTQ community, Latinos and Muslims, and you see what I mean.
These victims should not be asked to pay restitution to other victims.
Sidney R. Waldorf, Madison