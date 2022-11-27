Victims of abuse deserve justice -- Gianna Rogala

With main political issues in the spotlight -- such as abortion, marijuana and gun control -- we often neglect issues that do not get as much media or news coverage.

After the finalization of Nov. 8 elections, a very important issue did not get enough attention -- the Child Victims Act. This is not an act that should be left in the dark.

Here's why: A victim now over the age of 35 is no longer able to pursue legal action against an abuser. While this may seem like a reasonable age, the truth about the effects of childhood sexual abuse may take decades to hinder an individual's life. A male adult may not begin processing childhood sexual abuse until middle age. Passing the Child Victims Act will remove limitations on processing abusers.

U.S. Sen. Ron Johnson, R-Oshkosh, has been opposed to this act in the past. The harm that childhood sexual abuse inflicts on victims is life altering, and justice is the least we can offer.

Gianna Rogala, Delafield