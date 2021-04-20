Victims deserve restorative justice -- J. Denny Weaver

Our judicial system operates on the principle of retribution. The process focuses on determining innocence or guilt, and then applies retribution -- punishment -- to the guilty party. Justice is done when punishment has been assigned.
But punishment of the guilty, such as years in prison, does nothing for the victims, and it does little to reform the perpetrator. An alternative system is restorative justice, which focuses, to the extent possible, on restoring what was damaged or destroyed. Justice is done when appropriate restoration has been made.
Think of restorative justice for two current cases in our news. Accountability certainly must be established. But putting Derek Chauvin in prison would do nothing for the family of George Floyd. Floyd obviously cannot be restored, but what if justice for the Floyd family required Chauvin to provide financial support for Floyd’s young daughter until she graduated from college. Or, rather than merely seeking punishment for former Brooklyn Center police officer Kim Potter, what if justice required her to supply financial support to Daunte Wright’s young son until he graduated from college.
Such humanitarian acts of restoration might also assist the perpetrators to develop sympathy for the families of the victims.
J. Denny Weaver, Madison