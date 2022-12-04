Vibrant Beloit is worth a visit -- Mike Badger

Coming of age in Beloit in the 1960s was a bit embarrassing. As I grew up and began to travel and visit other parts of the state, and eventually left for college in La Crosse, I encountered people who looked down their noses at Beloit.

"Oh, the crime," they would say.

That shocked me because Beloit was a wonderful place to grow up. At least that's what I thought. Now, as a subscriber to the Wisconsin State Journal, I read about shootings, carjacking and robberies almost daily in Madison. So I looked up crime statistics on the internet to compare my beloved Beloit to Madison, and found that both are pretty safe compared to other cities in the U.S.

Beloit is not quite as safe as Madison, but has closed the gap. Progress is being made.

I encourage everyone to visit Beloit. Thanks to Diane Hendricks of ABC Supply and many other visionaries in the private sector and government, Beloit has become a great place to visit. The downtown is beautiful and vibrant. The riverfront is gorgeous. Activities abound.

Visit Beloit. You will be pleasantly surprised.

Mike Badger, Mount Horeb