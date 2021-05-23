Viability is a bad abortion metric -- Mark Koerner

The U.S. Supreme Court has once again agreed to look at state-level restrictions on abortion rights. What they probably won’t look at is the flaw built into Roe vs. Wade, which is the notion that viability outside the womb should be a standard for determining a woman’s right to end her pregnancy.
The problem with viability is that it has always been a moving target. With every advance in medical science, viability gets pushed back toward conception. (Conception can already happen outside the womb, of course). Eventually, we will figure out how to build a metal cannister that allows the entirety of gestation to occur outside the womb -- and sometime thereafter, we’ll figure out how to safely remove the fetus from a real womb and place it in one of those cannisters. At that point, “viability” will become meaningless.
These developments are within historical eyesight, just as they were when the Supreme Court handed down Roe vs. Wade. But like a lot of their fellow Americans, the justices of the Supreme Court have gotten themselves stuck in a bad marriage -- they moved in with a dysfunctional doctrine decades ago and are determined to make it work, apparently until the end of time.
Mark Koerner, Madison