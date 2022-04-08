Veto makes hiring EMS staff harder -- Raye Walz

Gov. Tony Evers on March 31 vetoed Senate Bill 89. This legislation would have aided struggling rural emergency medical service agencies across the state. This bill would have made optional the requirement for the National Registry Emergency Medical Technician testing for emergency medical responders.

The NREMT certification allows all levels of EMS personnel to operate in other states. In my case, as with many other volunteers, we have no desire to work in another state -- we just want to help our rural communities.

The concern that removing the testing would lessen the standards for EMS personnel in Wisconsin is unwarranted. A state agency ensures that all EMS personnel in Wisconsin are trained to the high standards required to perform the tasks required. The abilities of qualifications for EMS providers should be left up to the service director of the local ambulance service. This person will ensure all EMS personnel who work with the service are qualified and current in their skills.

Gov. Evers’ veto of this bill is tragic for the residents of rural Wisconsin -- it will only make the problem of getting and keeping qualified EMS personnel worse.

Raye Walz, Kendall