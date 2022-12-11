Veterans would be ashamed today -- Paul Mickey

We commemorated the 81st anniversary of the bombing of Pearl Harbor recently. It’s amazing how much the country has changed in some ways since then and disturbing how little it has changed in others.

In the late 1930s, a sizable segment of the population believed in white supremacy and that what Adolf Hitler was doing in Europe wasn’t America’s problem. Sound familiar?

Despite the defeat of the Axis powers, racism has persisted as a problem, and a politician named Sen. Joe McCarthy from Appleton started branding people as communists -- just as you see politicians today branding people as socialists. Assault weapons similar to ones our troops used to defend themselves in battle during World War II have become the weapon of choice for murderers committing mass shootings in schools, theaters, shopping malls, concerts and clubs. Yet a large portion of the public is OK with this.

We have leaders who accept trips and favors from millionaires overturning voting rights and other personal freedoms. We have judges and police who either refuse to enforce the law or do so unevenly.

If you want to honor those who died, make your voice heard against today’s miscarriages of justice.

Paul Mickey, Madison

