Veterans should back Evers, Barnes -- Dean Farr

In 1977, I left Madison and I have since retired from a successful Army career. Today, I live in Crystal Lake, Illinois, to be near family and of course Madison, my home.

The Wisconsin I left and defended was a progressive state, where the communities came together to address such issues as the environment, education and public safety. Not so as of late. Wisconsin seems divided over these issues as well as voting rights. In the military, we learned teamwork and respect for each other. We put our lives on the line for the common good of nation.