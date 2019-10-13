I think most of my fellow Vietnam combat veterans have a warm spot in their hearts for the Hmong who fought with us in the war. It’s a “band of brothers” thing. As one of Shakespeare's greatest lines states: “We few, we happy few, we band of brothers; For he today that sheds his blood with me shall be my brother.”
We today are saddened by abandonment of our brothers, the Kurds, who fought with us against the Islamic State group. We are sad for our sisters, too, because Kurdish women fight side by side with the men.
The United States is stepping out of the way so Turkey can seize the Kurdish homeland in Syria by force. It’s ironic that this land was part of the Ottoman Empire before the Ottoman Turks were defeated by the Allies in World War I, but that’s another ugly story fueled by colonial greed and facilitated by a weak American president.
Semper fidelis.
Andy Anderson, town of Vermont