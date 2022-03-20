Veterans need a mental health day -- Roger F. Pettee

March 8 was International Women's Day. This day of acknowledging the powerful and positive impact that women have had on our world is well-deserved. At the very least, their positive impact equals that of men's.

I believe our nation should also have a day of acknowledgement when it comes to the mental health struggles so many of our military veterans have been saddled with.

May is Mental Health Awareness Month and National Military Appreciation Month. We also commemorate the contributions of past and present military personnel with Memorial Day. But I know of no day that is dedicated solely to the mental health of veterans.

The wars in Iraq and Afghanistan killed roughly 7,000 American military personnel over a 20-year period. We lose roughly 20 military veterans to suicide each day. This means mental illness kills more veterans in one year than the wars in Iraq and Afghanistan killed in 20 years.

Devoting a single day to focus solely on the mental health of our military personnel would be more impactful than a month dedicated to military appreciation.

During March, our country celebrates National Women's History Month and International Women's Day. As such, there's no reason why our country cannot celebrate National Military Appreciation Month and perhaps something called Military Veteran Mental Health Awareness Day during May.

It's the least we can do for those who have fought to secure and preserve our freedom.

Roger F. Pettee, Monona