Veterans Hospital still has our backs -- Bill Bessire

The Veterans Affairs health system often gets maligned. But I have always been treated with respect anytime I enter the Veterans Hospital in Madison.

I got a call from the hospital April 8. On the other end of the line was a very helpful and respectful nurse. She just wanted to see how I was doing and if the VA could do anything for me.

Wow! I was impressed.

It doesn't matter if a veteran was a private or a general, it is always "yes, sir" or "yes, ma'am." In this very stressful time in our country's history, it is wonderful that the VA has our backs.

Bill Bessire, Sun Prairie

