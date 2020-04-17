Veterans Hospital still has our backs -- Bill Bessire

The Veterans Affairs health system often gets maligned. But I have always been treated with respect anytime I enter the Veterans Hospital in Madison.
I got a call from the hospital April 8. On the other end of the line was a very helpful and respectful nurse. She just wanted to see how I was doing and if the VA could do anything for me.
Wow! I was impressed.
It doesn't matter if a veteran was a private or a general, it is always "yes, sir" or "yes, ma'am." In this very stressful time in our country's history, it is wonderful that the VA has our backs.
Bill Bessire, Sun Prairie
