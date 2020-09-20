Veterans fought for our freedoms -- Joyce Endres

While reading Dana Milbank's Tuesday column, "The dead in Section 60 served for love of country," my emotions changed from interest, to anger and then to growing disrespect for President Donald Trump.
I was also moved to tears as my honor and pride for our American veterans was renewed. All gave some, some gave all. We are free Americans because of the brave men and women of the military and veterans who love our country and serve a cause greater than themselves. They serve so American citizens will continue to live as free Americans.
We take so much for granted in our current culture of entitlement. Freedom, respect, integrity, love and honor must be earned -- no one is entitled. Listen and Learn.
My vote is for Joe Biden who will work with the people and the lawmakers to bring our country back to one one nation under God as a free United States of America.
I'm proud to be an American.
Joyce E. Endres, Madison
Catch the latest in Opinion
Get opinion pieces, letters and editorials sent directly to your inbox weekly!