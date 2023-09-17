Last Sunday's State Journal article "City has strategy to curb gunfire" mentioned Madison's population growing significantly.
We also continue to hear about the majority of our gunfire and crime is located in low-income areas, many of which have recently been built. I would guess that a large portion of our growth in population is in these new low-income housing initiatives. I did not read about any new initiatives to make owners of these new housing projects to do a better job vetting the people renting these properties.
If a renter causes problems in another city, they will probably cause problems in Madison, too. Let's stop the problems before it becomes a problem.
Lyle Krall, Madison