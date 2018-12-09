Letters to the editor in the Dec. 7 State Journal stated that “Wisconsin voters sent a clear message in the last election," and “only a minority of voters backs the Republican Party.” It must have been landslide victories across the board.
Let’s set the record straight. A 1 percent victory in the governor’s race and an even narrower margin for attorney general is hardly a mandate.
Gov.-elect Tony Evers and Attorney General-elect Josh Kaul both benefited by overwhelming support in Dane and Milwaukee counties. Together those counties represent about a quarter of the population. The only insult to democracy is to ignore the will of the voters in most of the other 70 counties.
Even a cursory glance at a map shows Wisconsin to be overwhelmingly red. A fair election was held, and Democratic candidates won. But please stop painting this as a total repudiation of the "unpopular policies" of the Republican Party.
David Rizzo, Fitchburg