Verona doesn't need school referendum -- John Senseman

Last Sunday's State Journal article "School districts turn to taxpayers for help" pointed out how many school districts are looking for more funds from their taxpayers. This is partially an effect of a state reduction in support. But part of the problem is that many school districts have been on a spending binge these past years when money was more available -- making major capital expenditures for elaborate schools and high salaries for bloated administrative staffs.

Wisconsin schools have highest number of referendums in 21 years The 166 school referendums put before voters this year include 81 for the Nov. 8 ballot and is the highest number since 2001 as more Wisconsin schools turn to voters to keep the lights on.

A perfect example of this is the Verona School District, which serves not only the city and town of Verona but also parts of Madison and Fitchburg. The board advocates shifting $19 million of funding with no increase in taxes due in 2023, but locking a permanent tax increase into future years.

The district has a bloated staff, which is a major drag on finances: A superintendent, an assistant superintendent, a deputy superintendent, school principals, assistant principals and more, plus more than a dozen directors who have a starting salary of $134,405 and which range as high as $175,000.

The district needs to tighten its belt. Give the support workers their well-deserved $2-per-hour raise and stay within the statutory tax limit.

Vote "no" on the upcoming referendum.

John Senseman, Verona