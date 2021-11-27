Verdict shouldn't be celebrated -- Janice Antoniewicz

The verdict in the Kyle Rittenhouse case makes us all less safe as it sanctions vigilantism.
Rittenhouse killed two people. He shouldn’t have been there in the first place -- certainly not with a gun. No one should be celebrating this outcome.
Janice Antoniewicz, Madison
Justice is Kyle Rittenhouse's next victim in the latest cartoon from Phil Hands.
According to the judge in Kenosha shooter Kyle Rittenhouse's trial, it's completely legal for a teenager to walk around with a deadly weapon strapped to his chest.