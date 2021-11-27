 Skip to main content

Verdict shouldn't be celebrated -- Janice Antoniewicz
Verdict shouldn't be celebrated -- Janice Antoniewicz

The verdict in the Kyle Rittenhouse case makes us all less safe as it sanctions vigilantism.

Rittenhouse killed two people. He shouldn’t have been there in the first place -- certainly not with a gun. No one should be celebrating this outcome.

Janice Antoniewicz, Madison

