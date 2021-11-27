Verdict is result of voter apathy -- Paul Mickey

Follow along as State Journal cartoonist Phil Hands draws a cartoon about the Green Bay Packers' unvaccinated quarterback testing positive for COVID-19

A lot of finger-pointing immediately following the Rittenhouse trial. People criticized the judge, the prosecutor, Wisconsin’s gun laws and the lack of a police presence when the shootings occurred.

I blame the 30% to as much as 70% of the population that fails to show up regularly on election days. Laws don’t write themselves. The law that let Kyle Rittenhouse walk was put into place by a state Legislature that was working on behalf of the gun lobby.

The judge in the trial was appointed by Democratic Gov. Tony Earl in 1983. Judges either run for office or are appointed by officials who do. Police chiefs are hired or appointed by mayors, or city and town councils. All of these are a result of people voting, or in many instances, failing to vote.

I’d like to think most people wouldn’t be comfortable with a person walking up and down their street carrying an assault rifle, walking around their children’s school or church with an AR-15. If that’s the case, then it’s up to you to vote and work for people and ballot initiatives that will keep guns off the streets and have a police force that execute its duties faithfully.

Paul Mickey, Madison

