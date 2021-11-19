Verdict is a blow to our freedom -- Bert Schaetz

The acquittal of Kyle Rittenhouse in Kenosha was a huge score for gun-wielding vigilantes playing pretend-a-cop everywhere. Every ill-intentioned nut with an assault rifle and an itchy trigger finger is now empowered to bring their guns to protests across the country.

By giving Rittenhouse his freedom, we all lost a bit of our own. We are no longer free to express speech if it is not in line with the views of those who bear arms. We are no longer free to feel safe when public spaces are occupied by semiautomatic weapons. And we no longer have the freedom to seek justice if harmed by a white man who will be funded with unlimited resources to fight a case against an underpaid and overworked small-town district attorney.

The lessons of the Rittenhouse hearing are clear: Fake armies of mostly white men are and will continue to use guns to regain the power they perceive as having lost after a centuries-long fight toward a more just and equal society. We are now, more than ever, facing the reckoning of advancing gun rights at the expense of all other rights.

There will be no more space for facts, logic, science and justice in public discourse. The winner will always be the ones with the biggest guns. Rittenhouse might be free, but the rest of us are far from it.

Bert Schaetz, Madison