I was encouraged to see an article about the need to boost efforts to remove greenhouse gases from our atmosphere, but disappointed that it failed to mention the simplest and most effective action any person can take: choose to eat a plant-based diet.
More than half of the gases targeted for reduction are attributable to animal agriculture. Were the demand for it eliminated, a plethora of problems would be solved. The power to change our world on the most fundamental level is in the hands of every individual, every time a food choice is made. Go vegan.
Julie Fitzpatrick, Madison