Studies have shown that the use of e-cigarettes by high school students has risen from 1.5 percent in 2011 to 16 percent in 2015.
Is your child doing something as dangerous to their body as smoking an actual cigarette? Because e-cigarettes have only been on the market for a short period of time, the long-term consequences are unknown. But that doesn’t mean they’re harmless. The nicotine commonly found in e-cigarettes has the potential to worsen heart disease and have negative effects on reproductive health.
Additionally, research shows the vapors emitted from e-cigarettes deliver particles small enough to reach deep into the lungs.
Teen vaping demands heavier restrictions. Instead of banning the purchase e-cigarettes for those under the age of 18, we should put into place a fine as well as a possible trip to municipal court for anyone caught vaping underage.
Chris LaVallee, Brookfield