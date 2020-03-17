Vander Meulen will fight for students -- Raj Shukla and Victoria Frank

We trust few people more than Nicki Vander Meulen to advocate for our three daughters in Madison Public Schools. You can trust her with your vote for a second term on the Madison School Board.
Vander Meulen does not settle. She does not back down under pressure. The first openly autistic school board member in the country, Vander Meulen is a leader who always fights for the rights of students who too often feel ignored. She has inspired us since she was elected in 2017. Vander Meulen is tenacious and demonstrates a deep commitment to justice.
As the district grows, its challenges do, too. Young people deserve a leader who will demand accountability and equity from the school district. All students should enjoy a school that respects their whole selves. Their families need to rest easy, knowing schools are safe. Tax dollars have to be used efficiently and effectively. Vander Meulen has the experience, integrity and grit to make sure our schools meet high standards for inclusion and achievement. Vote for Vander Meulen for School Board.
Raj Shukla and Victoria Frank, Madison