Vander Meulen is dedicated leader -- Adam Gallagher

I have known Nicki Vander Meulen for almost a decade.
She has impressed me with her intellect, her support for others in need, and her passion for any and every initiative she sets out to accomplish. This is seen in her completion of law school and her advocacy efforts to assist underrepresented youth.
Vander Meulen’s experience and personal values benefit the Madison School District by bringing together her legal expertise and her dedication toward improving a system to be more equitable for all students. Part of her initiatives includes personally visiting every school in the school district to better understand their needs and what changes can best help the schools as a whole.
With her experience and dedication to learn from those she serves, I encourage others to help support Vander Meulen for Madison School Board.
Adam Gallagher, Madison
