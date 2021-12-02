Vaccines vital to saving economy -- Stacy Anderson

The fate of the economy depends on the pandemic. The pandemic depends on vaccination compliance. Vaccination compliance depends on those who trust in science or those who prefer an anti-vaccination political stance.
Those who prefer to take their chances and not get vaccinated pose a health risk for everyone else and encourage the evolution of possible viral variants that could overcome our current defenses. If and when that occurs, the economy takes another huge hit, and we start the cycle again until we have so decimated our economic and health opportunities that there is no easy comeback.
Why would we ever take such a risk?
Stacy Anderson, Madison