 Skip to main content

You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
Vaccines vital to saving economy -- Stacy Anderson
0 comments

Vaccines vital to saving economy -- Stacy Anderson

  • 0

The fate of the economy depends on the pandemic. The pandemic depends on vaccination compliance. Vaccination compliance depends on those who trust in science or those who prefer an anti-vaccination political stance.

Those who prefer to take their chances and not get vaccinated pose a health risk for everyone else and encourage the evolution of possible viral variants that could overcome our current defenses. If and when that occurs, the economy takes another huge hit, and we start the cycle again until we have so decimated our economic and health opportunities that there is no easy comeback.

Why would we ever take such a risk?

Stacy Anderson, Madison

Follow along as State Journal cartoonist Phil Hands draws a cartoon about the Green Bay Packers' unvaccinated quarterback testing positive for COVID-19
0 comments

Tags

Catch the latest in Opinion

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Badger Sports

Breaking News

Crime

Politics