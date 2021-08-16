Vaccines saved us from polio -- Antonio Marquez

Where do we go from here when people are refusing to use common courtesy by getting a vaccine to prevent people from dying?
Look back to when polio vaccines were being handed out. Those of us who are old enough recall the long lines to receive a sugar cube dose of the polio vaccine to prevent acquiring the horrifying first-hand knowledge of what polio could put you through.
Today, thanks to vaccine efforts and laws, iron lungs and leg braces on children are not a common sight. I bet many people today can’t even recognize what a modern-day iron lung looks like. With added efforts of many selfless health care workers and charities, we have polio on the ropes.
We should do the same for COIVD-19 with laws and efforts.
Anti-vaxxers such as Robert F. Kennedy, Jr. and other diehards forget how many prayed for the opportunities we have now. People are alive today who remember the first polio vaccines. Ask them if they knew anyone with polio and whether people were opposed to the mandates that followed.
Should we enact similar mandates to quell this new virus? Yes, we should.
Antonio Marquez, Madison