Vaccines relegate virus to history -- Louise Lund

I have been around the block a few times, and I can remember when classmates came to school, heavily pockmarked. They were remnants of the deadly smallpox. Thank heaven a vaccine ended that plague.
Many of us remember the polio epidemic, iron lungs, permanently disfigured bodies, closed swimming pools in the heat of summer. Again, scientific breakthroughs gave us the vaccine to virtually stop that plague.
Now we have COVID-19. Again, vaccines are here to help us put an end to it. But too many are hesitant or mistrusting and fail to get vaccinated. The result is that the epidemic not only continues to ravage us, but, starting with the unvaccinated, it is creating new and deadly strains.
First came delta. Now omicron is the latest killer variants heading for us.
Only we can put COVID-19 in the history books, like we did smallpox and polio. The one way to do this is to get vaccinated to protect and save us. Our world needs us to pull together.
Louise Lund, Madison