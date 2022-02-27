 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
LETTER TO THE EDITOR

Vaccines protect others as well -- Michael R. Anderson

  • 0

I read recently that the Wisconsin Senate passed bills that "aim to shield workers who do not want to protect themselves from the virus by being inoculated."

Every time this issue is raised, a very important aspect of vaccinations is omitted. They not only help to protect the people who get vaccinated, but they also help to reduce the chance that vaccinated people will spread the virus to others.

Remember that people with impaired immunity are often unable to get the vaccine. So when the rest of us get vaccinated, we are protecting them as well.

Michael R. Anderson, Madison

0 comments

Tags

Catch the latest in Opinion

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Badger Sports

Breaking News

Crime

Politics