Vaccines protect others as well -- Michael R. Anderson

I read recently that the Wisconsin Senate passed bills that "aim to shield workers who do not want to protect themselves from the virus by being inoculated."

Every time this issue is raised, a very important aspect of vaccinations is omitted. They not only help to protect the people who get vaccinated, but they also help to reduce the chance that vaccinated people will spread the virus to others.

Remember that people with impaired immunity are often unable to get the vaccine. So when the rest of us get vaccinated, we are protecting them as well.

Michael R. Anderson, Madison