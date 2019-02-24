Weather Alert

...VERY STRONG WEST TO NORTHWEST WINDS LINGERING INTO THIS EVENING... ...HIGH WIND WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 9 PM CST THIS EVENING... A HIGH WIND WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 9 PM CST THIS EVENING. * WINDS...WEST WINDS 25 TO 35 MPH, WITH GUSTS OF 50 TO 60 MPH. THE STRONGEST WINDS WILL BE THROUGH THE AFTERNOON HOURS IN EASTERN WISCONSIN. * IMPACTS...STRONG WINDS TODAY INTO THIS EVENING WILL CAUSE TRASH CANS AND OTHER UNSECURED OBJECTS TO BE BLOWN AROUND. SOME TREE AND MINOR STRUCTURAL DAMAGE IS POSSIBLE, WITH SCATTERED POWER OUTAGES. DRIVING WILL BE ESPECIALLY DIFFICULT ON NORTH TO SOUTH ORIENTED ROADS. BLOWING SNOW MAY CAUSE SOME SLICK SPOTS ON ROADS. PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS... A HIGH WIND WARNING MEANS A HAZARDOUS HIGH WIND EVENT IS EXPECTED OR OCCURRING. SUSTAINED WIND SPEEDS OF AT LEAST 40 MPH OR GUSTS OF 58 MPH OR MORE CAN LEAD TO PROPERTY DAMAGE. &&