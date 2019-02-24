Bike helmets and vaccines are built to accomplish the same idea. They protect people and kids from undergoing serious health consequences.
Just as a bike helmet protects you from a brain injury, a vaccine builds your body’s resistance against harmful illnesses. A vaccination not only protects those whom receive them, but it reduces the proliferating of pathogens. A mild fever and acute rash may arise a few days after receiving a vaccine, but these mild symptoms definitely outweigh succumbing to a more substantial sickness.
Some have argued that vaccines cause autism. Scientific evidence doesn't back this up. Furthermore, vaccines are an inexpensive and available way to safeguard loved ones from suffering preventable disease.
Everyone must receive vaccinations to ensure a healthier society and community.
Ethan Thompson, Waunakee