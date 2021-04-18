Vaccines protect entire community -- Cheryl Brodd

I had several reasons why I did not want to get the COVID-19 vaccine:
- Fear of needles
- Having a statistically lower chance of having a bad outcome if I contracted COVID.
- The unknown longterm side effects of the vaccine
I tried hard to justify to my decision, but I kept coming back to what was the effect on my community if I did not get the vaccine? Would businesses be able to rebound if a significant proportion of people still didn’t feel safe going back to their normal routines? How would we ever contain the virus if the majority of our population isn’t willing to get vaccinated?
I guess the most compelling motivation for me was that every time someone contracts COVID-19, it gives the virus another opportunity to mutate and form a new variant. How could I take the chance of being the person who contracted and then passed on to others a variant of COVID that the current vaccines, which millions have already received, may not protect against?
Service people put their lives on the line daily to serve their communities, so I decided that the least I could do is suck it up and get the shots.
Cheryl Brodd, Cottage Grove