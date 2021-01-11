 Skip to main content
Vaccines need a national approach -- Rollie Willan
Our nation is now reexperiencing a slow response to the COVID-19 pandemic.

Earlier, problems with protective equipment and testing moved at a snail's pace because of a fragmented state by state system. A national response has been lacking in many aspects of our efforts to combat COVID-19.

We are now seeing a replication of the problem in getting the vaccine into the arms of citizens. Vaccine administration could be nationalized by training National Guard or military personnel to administer shots. Deploy units nationwide to get shots into the arms of U.S. citizens.

Many nations with nationwide health coverage are out performing the United States.

Rollie Willan, Sun Prairie

