Vaccines may make masks unnecessary -- Roy Christianson

The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention's decision to allow vaccinated people to go maskless indoors in most cases brings up one fundamental question: How will one know if someone nearby in, say, a restaurant has been vaccinated? No federally enforceable mechanism will assure compliance with this guidance.
This is why the president's statement about the CDC guidance being an inducement to get vaccinated seems overly optimistic. Moreover, it appears based on actions during the pandemic that many of those who are not vaccinated will use any excuse to go without a mask, in spite of President Joe Biden's request that the unvaccinated continue to wear masks.
But on reflection, those most in danger when unvaccinated people go maskless indoors are others in the same boat. If, as seems likely, it will be mainly the unvaccinated spreading COVID-19 to other unvaccinated people, a certain poetic justice will be occurring. Some infected may be blameless, such as children and those few individuals for whom a vaccination is medically contraindicated, but mask wearing and avoidance of congested indoor spaces can largely take care of that.
Roy Christianson, Madison