Vaccines help us get rid of masks -- Elaine Strassburg

The rights to refuse the vaccine and mask mandates come with responsibilities, primarily to do no harm to others.
With an airborne killer, how do you otherwise ensure against infecting others? Masking reduces the spread of COVID-19, and vaccines protect people from the disease or reduce the severity of cases. I chose the vaccine to protect myself and others -- the common good -- and I'm thankful its rapid development was aided by decades of work on mRNA technology. It’s also safer because it doesn’t use a live form of the virus.
Those who refuse the vaccine have weighed their risks. But the odds are in my favor because almost all occurrences and deaths are among the unvaccinated. Age and prior health are not guarantees of protection. How can I not regard as self-centered those who hedge their bets and later seek health care from experts they’ve previously discounted?
Accepting responsibility for your choice requires that you not risk the physical and emotional well-being of health care professionals. It requires that you not incur enormous health care costs, nor cause another patient’s care to be rationed. To affirm their conviction and avoid hypocrisy, shouldn't the unvaccinated refuse medical care for COVID? But every unnecessary death diminishes us all.
Please get vaccinated so we can all toss our masks.
Elaine Strassburg, Janesville