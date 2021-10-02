Vaccines cost less than antibodies -- Ginny White

It seems that some anti-vaxxers who decline the free COVID-19 vaccine are banking on being saved by monoclonal antibodies if they’re stricken with the disease.
The vaccine costs us federal taxpayers $20 per dose, versus about $2,000 for treatment with monoclonal antibodies. These folks are only to happy to be infused with a novel drug developed quickly in a laboratory, while rejecting an vaccine approved by the Food and Drug Administration.
When unvaccinated people develop COVID symptoms and run to emergency rooms for treatment, they further strain our overstretched medical facilities. Monoclonal antibodies must be administered and monitored by nurses, and there aren’t even enough nurses to care for critically ill COVID patients in intensive care units. Patients with other serious medical problems can’t get surgery or chemotherapy because unvaccinated folks are clogging up the health care system.
Anti-government, anti-science, anti-social individuals who claim that getting vaccinated is a “personal decision” are prolonging the national COVID pandemic. These people pose health and economic burdens for the whole country, not just themselves.
Regardless of the source of their personal beliefs, their willful ignorance is hurting us all. We’re the ones who are paying for their lack of a social conscience.
Ginny White, Madison