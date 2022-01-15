Vaccines better than mask mandates -- Tom Baggot

I am vaccinated against COVID-19 and require employees at my small business to be as well. I see this policy as meeting a social contract obligation to help end the pandemic.
While no vaccine is entirely risk-free, over 200 million Americans have taken the vaccines without serious complications. And since most COVID-19 hospitalizations now involve unvaccinated patients, we can infer that the vaccines are effective at helping vulnerable people develop enough resistance to avoid serious illness.
But I do not support mask mandates.
Researchers last year from Yale, Stanford and Berkeley, who were inspired to gather evidence in support of facemasks, performed a study in Bangladesh with over 340,000 participants. This huge study, which the journal Nature called "a gold-standard clinical trial," concluded that cloth masks, which are worn by most Americans, are only 5% effective in reducing COVID risk, according to study reports published last fall in Nature and The Atlantic.
Of the 72 counties in Wisconsin, Dane County has been the only one with a mask mandate since August. The pool of public support for coercive government orders is only so deep, and our local health officials would be well advised to conserve it for tactics that have more than nominal benefit.