 Skip to main content

You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
Vaccines are more essential than guns -- Barbara McFarland
0 comments

Vaccines are more essential than guns -- Barbara McFarland

  • 0

In this unusual time in our history, some people apparently consider it more important to be allowed to carry a concealed weapon than to get vaccinated.

That people would quit jobs and end up jobless to avoid the vaccine mandate is abhorrent to me. So is the idea of an unlicensed person buying a gun anywhere from a private party and walking around the community like they had special powers and a deadly answer to arguments.

This is not the Wild West, folk -- this is a pandemic. Our economy is tanking because people are voluntarily quitting essential jobs.

How low can we go?

Barbara McFarland, Middleton

Culvers "CurderBurger" comes with an interesting side dish in the latest cartoon from Phil Hands
0 comments

Tags

Catch the latest in Opinion

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Badger Sports

Breaking News

Crime

Politics