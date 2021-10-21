Vaccines are more essential than guns -- Barbara McFarland

In this unusual time in our history, some people apparently consider it more important to be allowed to carry a concealed weapon than to get vaccinated.
That people would quit jobs and end up jobless to avoid the vaccine mandate is abhorrent to me. So is the idea of an unlicensed person buying a gun anywhere from a private party and walking around the community like they had special powers and a deadly answer to arguments.
This is not the Wild West, folk -- this is a pandemic. Our economy is tanking because people are voluntarily quitting essential jobs.
How low can we go?
Barbara McFarland, Middleton