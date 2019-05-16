Communities are complex networks shaped by our individual and collective actions. Measles vaccination is one example of an inter-relationship between individuals and community.
The measles vaccine protects a person from a contagious disease with potentially serious complications. If 95% of us are vaccinated, then our collective action prevents an epidemic in the community.
The recent measles outbreak highlights dynamics between community welfare and individual rights. The common good of the community argues for mandatory vaccination. Measles vaccination could be made free and accessible in communities, for example. On the other hand, individuals hold many reasons for refusing vaccinations. There are trade-offs between individual rights and community security.
I suggest the conversation over vaccination focus on fact-based information, health policies designed to protect citizens, and the health consequences to communities in which we live when vaccination rates are low. And we especially need to be reminded that each of us has a responsibility to our communities, and individual decisions about vaccinations have consequences beyond ourselves.
Elaine Schenborn, Middleton