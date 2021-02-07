Vaccine will get us back to normal -- Lindsay Clark

With the development of the COVID-19 vaccine comes hope for many that our elderly and high-risk populations can once again be close to their families. We have hope that frontline workers can go to work with less fear. We have hope of returning to normal.
I am an advocate for organ, eye and tissue donation. I have frontline health care workers in my family, and a family member who saw the gifts that transplants can give. I have seen the worst that COVID-19 has brought on us.
For these people, this vaccine is more than just getting back to baseball games and concerts. It’s a chance to live without fear at work and in everyday life.
While state officials have no doubt struggled with the vaccine administration, two bright spots have been the work of our frontline care providers in connecting with patients who need vaccines, and the efforts of the vaccine distributors who have consistently delivered the vaccine safely and on time to our state.
We are starting to see the light at the end of the COVID-19 tunnel. If our government, distributors and providers keep working together well, we’ll be back to "normal" before we know it.
Lindsay Clark, Neenah