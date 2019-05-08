State Rep. Jeremy Thiesfeldt, R-Fond du Lac, is opposed to the bill proposed by Rep. Gordon Hintz, D-Oshkosh, that seeks to eliminate the personal exemption waiver for vaccinations.
Rep. Thiesfeldt's logic is that: "This is a choice that should be made by a parent." I have a son who is immunocompromised as the result of treatment for cancer. He is at increased risk for many illnesses that can be prevented by high vaccination rates. Why should his health be put at risk by another parent's negative and unfounded belief about vaccinations?
And if we carry Rep. Thiesfeldt's logic further, I presume he believes a parent should also be able to exercise a personal exemption waiver to prevent their child from being conscripted into the military if, God forbid, our country enters another war.
Lance Paulson, Waunakee