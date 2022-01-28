 Skip to main contentSkip to main content

Vaccine supports health care workers -- Sue Kies

Health care workers deserve loads of respect and tons of thanks for powering through this pandemic.

Often understaffed, tired and stressed to the max, many health care workers burn out. According to the Nov. 16 article in The Atlantic “Why health care workers are quitting in droves,” 1 in 5 in our country have left the profession since the pandemic began.

I’m sure those hospitalized with COVID never imagined getting sick or even dying, just as I’m sure their intentions were not to take beds from other community members who need them. Unfortunately, that is what is happening.

According to the Wisconsin Department of Health Services, people not fully vaccinated were:

  • Diagnosed with COVID-19 at a rate three times higher than people who were fully vaccinated.
  • Hospitalized with COVID-19 at a rate 10 times higher than people who were fully vaccinated.
  • 14 times more likely to die from COVID-19 than people who were fully vaccinated.

If we do become ill with COVID, we go to our doctors because we trust them to treat us. These are the same professionals who advise us to get the vaccine. If you haven’t, make the choice to protect yourself, help your community and aid our dedicated health care workers: Connect the dots, get the shots.

Sue Kies, Platteville

