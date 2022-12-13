 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
LETTER TO THE EDITOR

Vaccine repeal weakens military -- Dean Siewert

Why are the House Republicans trying to compromise our military's readiness? They insisted on adding a provision doing away with a COVID-19 vaccine mandate to an essential military funding bill.

Our military has a long history of requiring vaccinations for any disease that could impact its ability to execute military campaigns. Allowing the presence of unvaccinated troops enables diseases to spread more quickly within the ranks. These sick service people can diminish resources because the infected people can require serious medical care.

It is an outrageously poor move to create legislation that mandates military policy when that policy ignores the concerns of the military. Please contact your House representative and ask why they want a weaker military. Tell them to get their anti-science politics out of the military.

Dean Siewert, Madison

